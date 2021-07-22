Germany’s Merkel says pipeline deal with US good for Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended a deal with the U.S. to allow the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further American sanctions. She declared on Thursday that the compromise is “good for Ukraine.” Washington and Berlin announced the agreement on Wednesday. The two countries committed to countering any Russian attempt to use the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political weapon. And, they agreed to fund alternative energy and development projects for Ukraine and Poland, both of which are bypassed by the pipeline. However, the two countries expressed their displeasure over the deal and said the promised efforts to reduce the Russian security threat were insuufficient.