Heat builds as we approach the weekend

Air quality improves today

The smoky haze we've been dealing with over the past couple of days is going to slowly lift and dissipate today as a warm front works its way northward through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We'll have increasing sunshine heading toward the afternoon hours with a southerly breeze picking up, reaching 15 miles per hour at times. High temperatures today will be in the mid-80s which is actually a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

A hot and humid Friday

A very warm and humid air mass will build into the region from the Plains for Friday while abundant sunshine helps temperatures warm into the 90-degree range. A southerly breeze will help pull in the warmth, occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour. A weak cold front will settle into the region, likely triggering scattered thunderstorms across our area late Friday night. Some of those storms will hang around into early Saturday morning, but severe weather doesn't appear likely in our local area.

Sunshine will dominate the late morning and afternoon hours behind those morning showers and high temperatures will be in the lower 90s Saturday. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s.

Slightly cooler and less humid air will filter into the region for Sunday. We'll have plenty of warm sunshine to help our temperatures reach the upper 80s in the afternoon.

Still hot next week

Hot and humid air will stick around early next week with sunny skies warming our temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s from Monday through Wednesday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday with a couple of rounds of storms next Wednesday. The latter portion of the week will be slightly cooler with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and a few late afternoon thunderstorms possible on Friday.

The following weekend looks a bit more seasonable with high temperatures in the lower 80s and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms possible on Sunday the 1st.