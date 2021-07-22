Hot and humid conditions this weekend

Muggy conditions are the way for the upcoming weekend and this weather pattern could be a persistent one through the next 7-10 days. High temperatures will sit steady in the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday through the middle of next week. Due to dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s, heat index values will jump into the middle and upper 90s through this 5-7 day stretch.

Hazy conditions are expected to linger into Friday and the weekend. Our Air Quality Index forecast calls for a moderate level on Friday and those levels could slightly improve this weekend.

Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than 0.25" area-wide. Showers and storms should wrap up before 8 a.m on Saturday.

Dry conditions will settle in for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Right now, I don't see many storm chances over the next 7-10 days. Overnight lows will stay warm and muggy in the upper 60s early next week. Stay cool during a long stretch of hot and humid weather.

Nick