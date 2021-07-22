Investigators question warden at California women’s prison

Federal investigators have questioned the warden of a federal women’s prison in California and searched his office. It comes weeks after a former correctional officer at the facility was arrested on charges of sexually abusing inmates. It wasn’t immediately clear if Thursday’s search at the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin was connected to last month’s arrest. In a statement, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents “conducted court authorized law enforcement activity” at the low-security Bay Area prison. People familiar with the matter said federal investigators questioned warden R.J. Garcia. FBI agents were seen searching office and his vehicle early Thursday. No arrests were made.