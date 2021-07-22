Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2M fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — A jury has convicted Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner of all 37 charges against him at his trial. Jurors returned guilty verdicts Thursday against Jim Beck on wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud charges. He faces a substantial prison term at sentencing in October. Beck was indicted months after taking office in 2019. Prosecutors presented evidence that Beck ran a scheme to embezzle more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before being elected. State law says Beck is automatically removed from office on conviction. A judge ordered Beck confined to his home until sentencing.