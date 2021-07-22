Mayo Clinic study links COVID-19 with acute kidney injury

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Health experts are giving another reason why people should get their COVID-19 vaccine. A Mayo Clinic study is finding a link between COVID-19 and acute kidney injury (AKI).

"The acute kidney injury is very common in COVID-19 patients," Mayo clinic transplant surgeon, immunologist and senior author in recent study, Dr. Taimucin Taner said. "We know 50 percent of patients of COVID-19 in the ICU have acute kidney injury. That means people who had a normal kidneys prior to COVID-19. Unfortunately, a lot of these people die."

About three quarters of ICU COVID patients have acute kidney injury -- and people who are suffering kidney injury on top of COVID are dying at higher rates; a 50 percent death risk compared to an eight percent risk without it.

"Certainly an indication for everybody to get vaccinated who is eligible to get vaccinated," Mayo Clinic renal pathologist and lead author on the study, Dr. Miriam Alexander said.

The Mayo Clinic study found the AKI stemming from COVID to closely resemble sepsis. But, it's not a direct response to the COVID infection.

"It's not the virus itself that seems to be doing it," Dr. Taner said. "But it's the strong immune response against the virus that's strong enough to injure the kidney."

In Olmsted County, about 64 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

"These patients that were studied in this study, they were unfortunately exposed to the virus before the vaccine was available. So, luckily these days, at least in Olmsted County, we don't see these cases anymore. Which is a good thing," Dr. Taner said. "That's the evidence that people should get vaccinated."

Researchers hope this knowledge will encourage more people to roll up their sleeves -- and open doors for more research opportunities.