New community center in Pine Island hopes to connect people young and old

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) -- A new community center opening Thursday in Pine Island aims to give people young and old a place to gather and connect.

The idea came from Angie Severson, a Lourdes High School art teacher and Pine Island resident.

She said she's had an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to some kind of entrepreneur, but could never figure out how to do it," Severson said. "First, it was Kool Aid stands, then it was ice freezies and friendship bracelets but those took too long to do."

A combination of experiencing life during the pandemic and the events surrounding George Floyd's death last year made Severson realize she wanted to give back to the community.

"I got sick and tired of being sick and tired," she said. "You see these bad things that make you feel helpless."

At first, Severson wanted to open up her her own daycare center, but realized that would be too big of an undertaking. She then found a small building to rent in downtown Pine Island and set on a mission to create a unique and safe space and called it Miss Angie's Place.

Severson said Miss Angie’s Place is built on four concepts: art, nature, spirituality and movement. She said these concepts are the keys to making positive connections with others.

"It's a leap of faith and I hope it works out," she said. "If you do what God asks you to do, if you seek His will, you will be provided for exponentially. So not even what you need, but beyond what you need and that's what I am trying to do is provide something that people need."

Activities people can expect to participate in when they visit Miss Angie's Place are nature camps, yoga, art classes and prayer groups. She said she is open to suggestions on activities as well.

"I have so many ideas that have been bottled up for so long," she said.

There will be small fees for some of the activities.

Thursday night from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. is the grand opening featuring food, music, raffle prizes and a petting zoo.

The location for Miss Angie's Place is 222 S. Main St. Pine Island. For questions on operating hours, call 507-251-3684 or email angie@missangiesplace.org.