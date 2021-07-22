Yemeni officials: Nonseasonal floods kill 14 in south, east

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say flooding killed at least 14 people this week after nonseasonal rainstorms battered parts of the country. They say five provinces in the south and east of the country have seen instances of flooding. The storms are not seasonal for the south and the east of Yemen, which is usually dry this time of year. The country’s northwestern highlands experience seasonal rain late spring through early fall. Yemen is located at the southern corner of the Arabian Peninsula. It is the Arab world’s poorest country and has been engulfed in a civil war for the past several years.