NYFF to open with Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington will have its world premiere on opening night of the New York Film Festival, organizers said Thursday. The 59th edition of the festival kicks off Sept. 24. Washington plays the Scottish Lord and McDormand stars as the scheming Lady in Coen’s black and white adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. The premiere will be held at Alice Tully Hall. The film will be released later theatrically by A24, followed by a launch on Apple TV+. NYFF is set to run through Oct. 10 with in-person, outdoor and virtual screenings.