Ping pong: Spat over tracing app as shelves empty in England

LONDON (AP) — Retailers in England warned Thursday of barren supermarket shelves as more and more staff get “pinged” on their phones to self-isolate because of contact with coronavirus cases. Grappling with staff shortages amid the so-called “pingdemic,” many businesses, such as supermarket chain Iceland, have had to close some stores. The British Retail Consortium wants the British government to “act fast” and exempt fully-vaccinated workers, or those who test negative for the virus, from the requirements of a “ping.” Hundreds of thousands of people are having to self-isolate for 10 days after being informed by the National Health Service’s test and trace app that they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.