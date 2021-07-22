Rochester Public Library Director Announces Retirement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After 25 years, Director Audrey Betcher is announcing her retirement the Rochester Public Library.

She says the pandemic gave her a new perspective on what she wants to do in the coming years. This includes spending more time with friends and family as well as traveling.

“I also have a few volunteer opportunities to keep me busy,” said Betcher.

While working full time at the library, Betcher has also been tutoring with the Rochester Reading Champions program and serving as President of her Rotary Club.

Library Board President Antinea Ascione says Betcher is credited with guiding the library through significant changes over the last few years, earning the organization local, state, and national recognition.

Her official retirement date is early 2022.