Rochester residents share favorite summer Olympic sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Friday, the 2020 Olympics begin after being postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

"I'm happy it's back," said Reece Alstat, Rochester resident.

This year new sports are being introduced to the Olympics such as karate, skateboarding, sports climbing, and surfing. In addition, baseball and softball are returning to the summer games.

KTTC talked to people in downtown Rochester on what sport they are excited to watch.

"I am excited to see the girl's gymnastics, swimming, the track and field I just watch it all," said Sue Miller.

"I grew up doing track and field my whole life. So, I really hope to see the relays preferably the four by four and the women," said Mitchell Jones.

"Gymnastics because Simon Biles is like the coolest person in the whole world. And she's awesome and that sport's underrated," Christina Kallupurakal.

"I love track. I ran track when I was younger. So, I am excited to see like Javoline, long-distance running. Stuff like that," said Alstat.

Marty Stubstab, the owner of Archery Headquarters says this unique Olympic sport is about having good concentration.

"Paying attention to what you're doing helps in any sport. You don't have to be super physical to be a good archer. But being more patient with yourself and doing it the same way every time," he said.

Stubstad helps teach people the technique to hit the bullseye. And hopes anyone that watches the sport during the Olympics knows they can try it too.

"Bow and arrow have always been something special in my life and it's become the life of a lot of people of their main activity that they do. It's just a lot of fun, it's something you can do by yourself," he said.

The message of going out and doing some of these sports is one reason why many tune in to watch the games.

"I think the Olympics is a time to watch sports that we don't get to see at other times," said Kallupurakal.

