US churches reckon with traumatic legacy of Native schools

More than 150 boarding schools for Indigenous children in the United States were operated by religious groups between the mid-19th and mid-20th centuries — and churches are now reckoning with their traumatic legacy. Native American and Alaskan Native children were regularly separated from their tribal families, customs and languages in an effort to Christianize and Westernize them. Some churches have offered apologies and begun opening their archives to help tell the story of what was done in the name of their faith. Other churches are being urged to do more.