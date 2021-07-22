US, S. Korea say they’ll push North to return to nuke talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Top U.S. and South Korean officials agreed to try to convince North Korea to return to talks on its nuclear program. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was in Seoul on Thursday as part of her regional tour. Seoul says she and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong decided to continue close consultations to get North Korea to return to talks as they agreed that dialogue is essential to achieve a shared objective of establishing complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear program in return for economic benefits has been stalled for about 2 ½ years.