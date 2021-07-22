WVa man convicted of using shoplifters for resale scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been convicted of organizing a network of shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in store merchandise that he then resold on the internet. Prosecutor say many of those shoplifters were paid in cash to support their drug habits. A federal jury convicted Nedeltcho Vladimirov of Cross Lanes of three counts of money laundering and one conspiracy count after a three-day trial in Charleston. An investigation found Vladimirov sold more than 7,000 items on an online marketplace account. He faces up to 20 years in prison along with a forfeiture money judgment. Sentencing is set for Nov. 18.