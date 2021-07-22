YEARS IN THE MAKING: Workshop Food Hall and Bar opens

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Across the street from Rochester's iconic corn tower, the Workshop Food Hall and Bar opened for the first time at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

"From the purchasing of the land and the renovating of the building, to getting kitchens made and built and staff in here, food in here, liquor, alcohol, all that in here. So we're finally coming together and ready to open today," said Drew Sincebaugh, the director of operations.

It's not a traditional restaurant, there's a bar and multiple different food stands inside.

"TVs, pull-tabs, we'll be doing live music on the weekends eventually. Looking to be that spot in the community where you can come with friends, family, whatever it is. Have some great food, have a beer, watch the game," said Sincebaugh.

"Clearly, they were very intentional about pizza, fried chicken, tacos," said Anthony Panichelli, a Rochester resident. "Making sure that every trend is in a one-stop shop."

The building is historic for the city of Rochester. Dating back to the 1930's, it was a workshop for Seneca Foods and Reid Murdoch and Co. Now, it's the town's latest hangout spot.

"It was an old building that's been a part of the town for a really long time. To see it get re-utilized as something else, I think the anticipation built because you saw some of the glimpses in the pictures and remodels that they were doing," said Joel Goodew, a Rochester resident.

"This really appeals to a place where you can come and spend an entire night," said Claudia Panichelli, a Rochester resident.

Sincebaugh says the goal is to not only make the Workshop a restaurant, but a center for the entire community to come together.

"We really would like this to be a place for local businesses. For locals to come in and kind of share their goods and eventually maybe share their food with someone and things like that," said Sincebaugh.