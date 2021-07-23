24/7 mental health crisis center opening in Rochester next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- An urgent care, for mental health. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) is slated to open next week, aiming to provide around the clock care for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

"I think there is definitely a need and I hope the crisis center can fill that need," SERCC executive director, Nicole Mucheck said.

The project has been in the works since 2018, when the Minnesota legislature approved $28 million in funding to build crisis centers across the state. SERCC is located at 2121 Campus Drive SE Rochester. While it's stationed in the Med City, its services will stretch across 10 counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, partners of the center say the need for the facility is evident.

"Right now, just being able to bring people to a location where they can receive a full service, an array of services is a big step," NAMI SE MN executive director Sean Kinsella said.

Mayo Clinic Emergency physician and a member of the crisis center’s executive board, Dr. Casey Clements, sees the need first hand.

"We realized we had huge problems finding help from people in crisis. They'd come to the emergency room and stay for days on end. Sometimes it still happens," he said.

Kinsella agrees.

"What this [the center} does is, that it fills that gap," Kinsella said. "And creates a location where people can go and get that immediate attention they need. Without consuming the resources in a hospital."

SERCC isn't replacing any current services, but rather adding to them. It's a partnership between Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, NAMI SE MN, law enforcement and more.

The center opens up Wednesday, July 28. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, lead by Rochester Sen. Dave Senjem, who helped secure funding for SERCC.

If you or a loved one needs help immediately -- call 1-844-274-7472.