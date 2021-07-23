Skip to Content

A warm and steamy weekend is ahead

A warm and humid Friday

A very warm and humid air mass continues to build into the Upper Mississippi Valley today as we look to kick off the weekend on a rather steamy note. Bright sunshine combined with a southerly breeze will work to warm temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the local area. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s this afternoon, making this likely the warmest day since the first week of the month.

Warm with thunderstorm chances tonight

A line of strong thunderstorms will develop northwest of the area late tonight, likely weakening as they approach southeastern Minnesota and north Iowa in the overnight hours. A few downpours of rain and perhaps some gusty winds will be possible with low temperatures in the lower 70s and a slight southwest breeze.

A hot weekend is ahead

After a few early morning showers and thunderstorms, skies will clear quickly and temperatures will soar. We'll have a mostly sunny sky from the late morning through the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the mid and upper 90s.

Ted Schmidt

Morning and Noon Meteorologist

