A warm and steamy weekend is ahead

A warm and humid Friday

A very warm and humid air mass continues to build into the Upper Mississippi Valley today as we look to kick off the weekend on a rather steamy note. Bright sunshine combined with a southerly breeze will work to warm temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the local area. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s this afternoon, making this likely the warmest day since the first week of the month.

Warm with thunderstorm chances tonight

A line of strong thunderstorms will develop northwest of the area late tonight, likely weakening as they approach southeastern Minnesota and north Iowa in the overnight hours. A few downpours of rain and perhaps some gusty winds will be possible with low temperatures in the lower 70s and a slight southwest breeze.

A hot weekend is ahead

After a few early morning showers and thunderstorms, skies will clear quickly and temperatures will soar. We'll have a mostly sunny sky from the late morning through the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the mid and upper 90s.