Asian markets mixed after modest gains on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian markets are mixed after major indexes edged higher on Wall Street, preserving their gains for the week. Hong Kong and Shanghai fell while Sydney and Seoul advanced. Tokyo was closed Friday for a holiday. The S&P 500 emerged from a midday slump to end 0.2% higher Thursday. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the index higher. The Nasdaq added 0.4% while a measure of small-company stocks lost 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a gain of 0.1%. Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.