Chasing Buckeyes: Who can dethrone Ohio State in Big Ten?

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ohio State has won four consecutive Big Ten championships. Compiling a short list of schools capable of ending the Buckeyes’ reign starts with Indiana. The Hoosiers rallied from a 28-point deficit to push the Buckeyes hard in a 42-35 loss last season. This year, Indiana will host Ohio State on Oct. 23. The Buckeyes must replace quarterback Justin Fields, who is now in the NFL. There are questions on the offensive line, the defense needs new linebackers and the secondary could use some depth.