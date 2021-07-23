China, Afghanistan top Blinken agenda on India, Kuwait trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India and Kuwait next week for talks on China, the coronavirus and Afghanistan. The trip comes as the Biden administration seeks to shore up U.S. leadership in vaccinating the world against COVID-19, tries to blunt increasing Chinese assertiveness and moves to evacuate vulnerable people from Afghanistan before the U.S. military withdrawal is complete. The State Department says Blinken will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday before traveling to Kuwait City the next day. Kuwait is one of several countries being eyed as possible hosts for thousands of Afghans who worked for the United States and want to be relocated to the U.S.