Cruz HR in Rays debut, Tampa Bay beats Cleveland 10th in row

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered in his Tampa Bay debut and Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead single in a six-run ninth inning as the Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5. On a day the Indians announced they will change their name to the Guardians at the conclusion of the season, a new name for the Rays helped them beat Cleveland for the 10th straight time. Acquired a day earlier in a four-player trade with Minnesota, Cruz hit his 20th homer, walked and scored twice. The 41-year-old All-Star slugger is 46th on the career home run list with 437. With the score tied at 4, Wendle singled home Randy Arozarena. Ji-Man Choi added a three-run homer.