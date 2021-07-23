KTTC Television, Inc., the NBC affiliate in Rochester, MN, has an immediate opening for an experienced Digital Sales Manager.

The successful candidate will be an aggressive self-starter with excellent communication skills and a winning attitude. Prior digital sales and marketing experience is preferred. You must have the ability to develop creative digital strategies and custom advertising solutions for new account development.

This position is responsible for the coordination and implementation of KTTC and KXLT FOX 47 digital sales efforts, primarily focused on managing the digital revenue budget. Candidate must demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills, and be proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. Must also be willing to learn and master industry dedicated computer software applications.

You will be working with a team of veteran sellers to deliver the overall digital revenue budget for the station, with a best in class, wide variety of digital platforms and products to offer our clients. Compensation will include a base salary plus commissions and bonuses.

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement.

Living, working and playing in Rochester, Minnesota (live-kttc.pantheonsite.io)

Please submit your resume and references to:

Allen Wiese

General Sales Manager

awiese@kttc.com

KTTC-TV

6301 Bandel Road NW

Rochester, MN 55901

KTTC Television, Inc is an Equal Opportunity Employer.