Dozens attend diversity, equity and inclusion training in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Diversity Crew Institute stopped in Rochester Friday to teach individuals and employers about how to better incorporate conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Dozens of people listened to speakers and artists from different backgrounds discuss how to increase equity in race, gender, LGBTQ matters, age and health.

"We wanted to bring together practitioners and professionals who can speak from lived and professional experience about what they are doing and how they are moving things forward," Diversity Crew CEO Eve Mayer said.

The speakers said learning more about how diversity, equity and inclusion affects interactions with people builds better teams in the workplace.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is such an important concept for all of us right now," speaker Chris Moreland said. "But, it has more to do with our collective performance and not our individual rights or preferences or ways of thinking and doing things."

Spoken word artist Seth Butler gave an emotional performance about what he has experienced as a black man growing up in a predominantly white area in Ohio.

There were were also dance and musical performances.

To learn more about the Diversity Crew Institute, visit its website.