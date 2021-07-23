Eritrean refugees under attack in Ethiopia’s Tigray war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of Eritrean refugees are increasingly caught in the middle of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Witnesses and U.N. officials say forces have attacked their camps, abducted or killed some of the residents, and stolen their food and possessions. The refugees are among the most vulnerable groups in the Tigray conflict. The hostilities broke out in November between the region’s forces and Ethiopian federal troops. Thousands of people have been killed. The refugees say they have been targeted by troops from their native Eritrea and have also come under attack from Tigrayans. Tigray forces have denied targeting Eritrean refugees. Eritrea’s Information Ministry did not respond to questions.