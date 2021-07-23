EXPLAINER: Does suspension end Giuliani’s career in law?

CHICAGO (AP) — For Rudy Giuliani, the point man for pushing Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, the days of practicing law may be over. His law license has already been suspended in his home state. A New York appeals court took the action in June, saying Giuliani’s bid to discredit the election was so egregious that he poses “an immediate threat” to the public. States have an interest in weeding out lawyers deemed unethical. So when one state takes steps against a lawyer, others typically take the same steps. Thus his New York suspension, in practice, may well amount to a national suspension..