France starts supply bridge to help Tunisia cope with virus

PARIS (AP) — France has established a “maritime bridge” to provide COVID-19 vaccines and medical oxygen to Tunisia. The North African nation is in the midst of one of Africa’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. France’s tourism minister told France-Info radio that in the past five days, France has flown 1.1 million vaccine doses to the North African country, The minister says the French navy shipped three huge containers of badly needed oxygen on Thursday. The sea shipments are expected to continue until mid-August, bringing in equipment, masks and other needed material to help Tunisia cope. Tunisia has reported one of the highest daily death rates per capita in the world in recent weeks