Germany toughens rules for travel from Spain, Netherlands

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is listing Spain and the Netherlands as “high-incidence areas.” That means that most people arriving from those countries who aren’t fully vaccinated will have to go into quarantine from next week. The national disease control center said Friday that the change will take effect on Tuesday. The change of status in the middle of the summer travel season will inconvenience some people traveling from Spain and likely put off more would-be vacationers. Portugal, Cyprus and Britain are already listed as “high-incidence areas.”