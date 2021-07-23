Happ scheduled to start for Minnesota against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (47-48, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (41-56, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (7-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (5-5, 6.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +108, Angels -125; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Los Angeles will meet on Friday.

The Twins are 22-26 on their home turf. Minnesota has a collective on-base percentage of .313, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .362.

The Angels are 20-26 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective .257 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .311.

The Angels won the last meeting 3-2. Andrew Heaney secured his sixth victory and Jack Mayfield went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .447.

Fletcher leads the Angels with 112 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Luis Arraez: (knee).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.