Louisiana auxiliary deputy, 82, killed working at crash site

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana auxiliary sheriff’s deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was hit from behind while working near the scene of an earlier crash. KTBS-TV reports the 82-year-old Caddo Parish auxiliary deputy was in his parked vehicle on Interstate 49, diverting traffic near the scene of a Friday morning crash involving two trucks. The report said one lane of traffic had just reopened when a woman driving a Kia Sorrento struck the patrol car from behind near midday. The woman suffered minor injuries. Authorities identified the deceased as Lonnie Thacker Sr., a longtime veteran of the auxiliary program that uses trained volunteers to assist the sheriff’s department without pay.