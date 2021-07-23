Low river levels in Minnesota lead to continued challenges

ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Zumbro River is much lower than normal, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Whether you enjoy the river for fishing, kayaking, canoeing or tubing; low water levels can make any water activity difficult.

"The river is probably a foot and a half lower than it should be right now," said Zumbro Valley Canoe Rental Owner, Randy Ruhough.

"This is my 21st year, lowest I've seen it for this time of the year. Usually, this is the water level we get August, end of August, September, and it's been this way all year," Ruhough stated.

Those who use Zumbro River every summer say they can tell the difference as well.

"Every year we meet here for an annual float and this year it is definitely noticibly lower. I was out fishing earlier and there's spots that usually are nice pools and there's no fish and it's quite shallow and it's noticable," said Ryan Heijek.

"Usually we can get down the river in about three hours but we heard it will probably take us about five hours to get down," Kevin Mottram said.

The low river levels not only slow things down, it also imposes a safety hazard for those participating in water activities.

"We'll have to pay attention tomorrow tubing so we're not going over different stumps and rocks," said Heijek.

The river levels are not expected to get any better as the summer goes on. To stay up to date on which rivers are lower than normal, the DNR has that information on their website.