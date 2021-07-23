Plans for largest US solar field north of Vegas scrapped

OVERTON, Nev. (AP) — Developers have decided to scrap plans to build the United States’ largest solar plant in the desert north of Las Vegas. The federal Bureau of Land Management says the application for the “Battle Born Solar Project” in the Moapa Valley was withdrawn this week. The proposed project would have spanned more than 14 square miles atop Mormon Mesa and added roughly one-tenth to Nevada’s total energy capacity. The stalled project presents a setback for the state, which aims to transition to 50% renewable energy by 2030. Nevada currently generates roughly a quarter of its utility-scale electricity from renewables.