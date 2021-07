MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- A Rochester man has entered a guilty plea in an Arson of a Minneapolis pawn shop during the civil unrest last summer.

According to the plea, Montez Lee, 26, and others broke into the Max It Paw Shop on East Lake Street on May 28, of last year.

Video footage showed Lee pouring an accelerant around the shop and lighting it on fire.

The building was destroyed.