Storms early Saturday; Muggy conditions follow all weekend

Isolated to scattered storms are possible late Friday into early Saturday morning. Severe weather is not likely but pockets of moderate to heavy rain could be possible. The line of storms should begin to weaken as they approach Minneapolis and I-94 Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts should stay under 0.25" with showers fizzling out by 7-8 a.m.

Muggy conditions will follow the a.m storm chance. Even with winds shifting to the west-northwest, high temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday. Heat index values will reach the middle 90s because dew points will jump into the lower 70s.

Be careful if you're outside Saturday afternoon. Heat index values will sit steady around 92-98° area-wide. Temperatures will slightly dip overnight into Sunday morning with lows in the middle 60s.

High temperatures will stay hot and muggy on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and upper 80s. Dry conditions are expected throughout the day.

Our warm stretch of weather will continue into next week. Highs will stay in the lower 90s and upper 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We'll finally see a dip in temperatures by Friday. Right now, I have dry conditions all of next week.

Have a great weekend.

Nick