Skip to Content

Teen employee killed in accident at Golden Valley Menards

10:00 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — An accident at a home improvement store in a Minneapolis suburb has killed an employee. Authorities say a man operating a forklift in the lumberyard of Menards in Golden Valley died when a large pallet of wood tumbled onto his machine Thursday. Relatives identified the victim as 19-year-old James Stanback. A witness who lives near Menards says dozens of police squad cars responded to the scene when a small crowd of people became upset that the store had not closed immediately following the fatal accident. Later, a sign was posted outside the store that said it would be closed until noon Friday out of respect for the employee who died.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content