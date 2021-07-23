England quarantine rules being relaxed to avoid shortages

LONDON (AP) — The British government has sought to ease food supply pressures in England by exempting more than 10,000 workers from quarantine rules. The restrictions had led to staff shortages and empty shelves and fears of panic-buying. The government said Thursday night that it has identified priority locations for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers. They include the largest supermarket distribution centers where testing will begin this week. The program will be expanded to as many as 500 sites next week.