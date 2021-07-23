Woman convicted in kidnapping gets re-sentencing hearing

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A woman convicted in the 1987 kidnapping and death of a northern Illinois businessman has been granted a re-sentencing hearing by the state’s appellate court. Nancy Rish wants the court to consider evidence of domestic violence. Her attorneys argued Rish was coerced by ex-boyfriend Daniel Edwards into driving him and that she was unaware of his kidnapping plan. Stephen Small of Kankakee suffocated in a plywood box when a breathing tube running to the surface failed before a ransom could be paid. The 59-year-old Rish is serving a life prison sentence. Edwards’ death sentence was commuted to a life term by then-Gov. George Ryan as Illinois moved toward ending the death penalty.