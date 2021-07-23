Zumbrota Police issue shelter in place alert

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Zumbrota Police Department is asking those who live in a certain area of town to shelter in place.

Here is the post from Facebook:

SHELTER IN PLACE: Due to law enforcement activity in the area of 9th St E, 13th St E,12th St E, Lally Lane, 190th, Dorothea Drive residents are being asked to remain in their homes with their doors locked. Zumbrota PD is looking for a male suspect, approximately 6 feet tall, dressed in black. If you see something suspicious, CALL 911. We will update you when we are able. Do NOT call the non-emergency line for updates. Thank you.

