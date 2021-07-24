Anti-corruption prosecutor praised by US flees Guatemala

LAS CHINAMAS, El Salvador (AP) — Anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval has fled Guatemala, arriving in neighboring El Salvador just hours after he was removed from his post. Guatmala’s attorney general accused the former head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity of “abuses” without specifying what they were. Sandoval said he was fired because of his investigations into officials of the administration of President Alejandro Giammattei. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris had stressed the office’s importance amid a growing push against anti-corruption efforts in the country. Sandoval said late Friday he fled for his own safety, becoming the fifth law enforcement official in three years to do so.