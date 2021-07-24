Berrios expected to start for Minnesota against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (47-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (42-56, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -128, Angels +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Los Angeles will square off on Saturday.

The Twins are 23-26 in home games in 2020. Minnesota is slugging .428 as a unit. Josh Donaldson leads the team with a .477 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Angels are 20-27 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective .257 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .312.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Juan Minaya earned his first victory and Ryan Jeffers went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Minnesota. Raisel Iglesias registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 91 hits and has 49 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 57 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Luis Arraez: (knee).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.