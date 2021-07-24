China moves residents out of flooded areas, drains tunnels

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in central China are using bulldozers and rubber boats to move residents out of flooded neighborhoods after torrential rains killed at least 56 people. In Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million people, crews used pumps to drain a flooded traffic tunnel following record rains. Densely populated Henan province is under mostly clear skies after rains that started Tuesday. But parts of Zhengzhou and other cities are underwater. The Shanghai news outlet The Paper reported that residents of areas that were under up to 6 feet of water were carried to safety by bulldozer and boat.