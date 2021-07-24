Skip to Content

Deputy who caused fatal crash was serving sentence at home

11:47 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy accused of causing a crash that killed a man will spend time behind bars instead of at home wearing a bracelet with GPS tracking. Joel Streicher  was sentenced in April to six months in jail, with work release, in the crash that killed 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson in January 2020.  Stinson’s family learned last week that Streicher wasn’t serving any time in jail but was spending his nights at home, on a GPS bracelet. They reached out to the sentencing judge, who held a hearing on Monday and ordered he serve the six months in jail.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content