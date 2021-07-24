Deputy who caused fatal crash was serving sentence at home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy accused of causing a crash that killed a man will spend time behind bars instead of at home wearing a bracelet with GPS tracking. Joel Streicher was sentenced in April to six months in jail, with work release, in the crash that killed 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson in January 2020. Stinson’s family learned last week that Streicher wasn’t serving any time in jail but was spending his nights at home, on a GPS bracelet. They reached out to the sentencing judge, who held a hearing on Monday and ordered he serve the six months in jail.