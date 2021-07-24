Kalisz wins first US medal of Tokyo Games, Litherland 2nd

TOKYO (AP) — Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games when he captured gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team. He rallied on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze. Kalisz is a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps. The 27-year-old touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds. Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith at 4:10.38.