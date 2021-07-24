Less humid Sunday; Heat continues into next week

After a few rain showers this morning and another hot day for the region, conditions will remain warm overnight. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.

High pressure takes control of the upper Midwest on Sunday, allowing for widespread sunshine in the region. In addition, conditions on Sunday will be less humid, but only for a short time. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 50s with afternoon highs remaining hot in the upper 80s. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph shifting from the northwest to the southwest.

Humidity quickly returns on Monday as dew points climb into the mid and upper 60s with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s. Sunshine continues into the midweek with high temperatures remaining in the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dew points will likely remain uncomfortable in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Relief from the heat and humidity arrives for the late week as temperatures cool slightly into the low to mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances look rather limited for the week ahead. There may be a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Saturday. While confidence is low at this time, any rain chance during these dry conditions is worth watching.