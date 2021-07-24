Open House is held for upcoming opening of MercyOne Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- After Mayo Clinic pulled out several services from Albert Lea a few years ago, the community rallied together to raise money to build a new clinic. Saturday, the staff of the MercyOne Albert Lea clinic held an open house for community members to tour the recently finished facility.

"Of course, Dr. Heine and I and the rest of the staff are here to get it going, but the community really made the building happen," said Dr. Brittany Waletzko Bartz.

This clinic has been a long time coming for the city of Albert Lea through various fund raisers and meetings.

"I became a part of the process about a year ago and have been involved in designing the clinic, hiring our staff, and it's really been fun to see both of the medical staff of Albert Lea, the nurses. Lab technicians who want to be apart of this project. It's really been fun being a part of that process," stated Dr. David Heine.

There were challenges endured along the way according to the two physicians.

"COVID brought about several delays and as many people know, supply issues, construction issues, so we formally broke ground in January of this year and somehow through it all we were able to make this happen right on schedule," said Dr. Waletzko Bartz.

The former Herberger's space will have labs and X-rays as well as space for rotating specialists.

"The citizens of Albert Lea should be incredibly proud of this. They have built this. I've worked in clinics across the United States for the military, for major health care organizations and this is the nicest facility I've ever worked in. It is so well thought out and the design is so methodical," Dr. David Heine stated.

Mercy One Albert Lea will open its doors to patients this Monday, July 26th.

Future plans for the facility include an outpatient surgery center and other services dependent upon patient needs and provider capability.