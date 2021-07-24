Sheriff must stop blocking property used by pipeline foes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota district judge has issued a temporary restraining ordered against the Hubbard County sheriff, ruling that the county must stop obstructing access to a property used by opponents of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project. Winona LaDuke and Tara Houska, two leaders of protests against the oil pipeline, recently sued Hubbard County and Sheriff Cory Aukes for repeatedly blocking a driveway to a home in north-central Minnesota. The property is one of several camps near the pipeline route used by Line 3 protesters. Aukes says he will appeal the judge’s order and that deputies “are not blocking” the driveway.