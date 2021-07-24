Skip to Content

Sheriff must stop blocking property used by pipeline foes

New
9:27 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota district judge has issued a temporary restraining ordered against the Hubbard County sheriff, ruling that the county must stop obstructing access to a property used by opponents of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project. Winona LaDuke and Tara Houska, two leaders of protests against the oil pipeline, recently sued Hubbard County and Sheriff Cory Aukes for repeatedly blocking a driveway to a home  in north-central Minnesota. The property is one of several camps near the pipeline route used by Line 3 protesters. Aukes says  he will appeal the judge’s order and that deputies “are not blocking” the driveway. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content