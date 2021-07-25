113 killed in western India landslides, monsoon flooding

NEW DELHI (AP) — Days of landslides and flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rain have killed at least 113 people and injured 50 in India’s western Maharashtra state. Rescuers scrambled Sunday to find at least 100 missing people. A government spokesperson said over 130,000 people had been rescued from nearly 900 affected villages across the state. Many were stranded on rooftops or atop buses on highways. In one village south of Mumbai, rescuers continued to search for dozens of missing after a devastating landslide killed over 40 people. Disasters caused by landslides and flooding are common in India during the June-September monsoon season.