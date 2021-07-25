Low 90s and high humidity expected early this week

Quiet conditions continue into tonight with temperatures in the mid 60s. A few clouds are possible overnight, but mostly clear skies are expected with light winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Although confidence is low, an isolated shower or two is possible after midnight along and west of I-35 with the rest of the viewing area staying dry.

High humidity moves back into the region on Monday as hot temperatures in the upper 80s remain. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may be possible along the Mississippi River after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies are expected to continue into Tuesday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Similar conditions are expected for Wednesday with an isolated chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Slightly cooler air settles into the region on Thursday, giving us a break from the heat. Temperatures will near normal in the low 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Dew points are also expected to become a bit more comfortable in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Seasonal temperatures in the low 80s look to continue into the weekend with pleasant sunshine.