Madrid’s Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

MADRID (AP) — Madrid’s tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee backed the candidacy that highlighted the green area’s introduction of nature into Spain’s capital. The influence the properties have had on the design of other cities in Latin America was also applauded by committee members. The Retiro park occupies 1.2 square kilometers in the center of Madrid. Next to it runs the Paseo del Prado. The boulevard connects the heart of Spain’s art world, bringing together the Prado Museum with the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum and the Reina Sofía Art Centre.